Endless Summer | Free People

Paradiso Maxi Dress

$108.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 54255526; Color Code: 057 This stunning maxi from our Endless Summer collection features a V-neck and back with eyelet lace inserts at each ruffle trim. Button-down front detail Hi-lo silhouette at bottom Dolman flutter sleeves Endless Summer Whether you live the beach lifestyle year-round or dream of making the great escape, the Endless Summer collection is full of our most effortlessly ethereal styles under the sun. Care/Import Hand Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Sleeve Length: 16.75 in Bust: 42 in Length: 57 in