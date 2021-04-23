Perfumes by Marissa

Paradise Edition

A collaboration between Poet Rachel Rabbit White and Perfumer Marissa Zappas, Paradise Edition Perfume is a fresh, ozonic jasmine-white-floral inspired by the love poems at the core of Rachel Rabbit White's new book Porn Carnival: Paradise Edition. Formulated with natural jasmine, orange flower and orris, this white floral is bold and dramatic yet still light and playful.