Search
Products fromShopJewelryEarrings
Beck Jewels

Paradisco Aqua Earrings

$220.00
At Opening Ceremony
The Paradisco aqua earrings from Beck Jewels feature a drop shape with two vintage Japanese pearls dangling from a Swarovski crystal. Swarovski crystal Japanese vintage pearl 14k gold Made in the US
Featured in 1 story
Jewelry Gifts To Get Your Valentine's Day Date
by Eliza Huber