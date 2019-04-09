Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Merlette

Paradis Dress

$420.00
At Merlette
Product Details: - Rounded tiered yoke with elbow puff sleeve -Lace trim detail -Unlined -Slip on with keyhole button closer at back neck Fabric composition: 100% Cotton Lawn Model wears a US size Small and is 5'9"
Featured in 1 story
25 Summer Dresses To Twirl And Swirl In
by Michelle Li