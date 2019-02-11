Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Merlette
Paradis Dress
$420.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Merlette
Product Details: - Rounded tiered yoke with elbow puff sleeve -Lace trim detail -Unlined -Slip on with keyhole button closer at back neck Fabric composition: 100% Cotton Lawn Model wears a US size Small and is 5'9"
Featured in 1 story
5 NYFW Trends To Buy
by
Michelle Li
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Piamita
Poppy Dress
$322.00
from
Les Nouvelles
BUY
DETAILS
Nicholas
Tech Bonded Curve Panel Dress
$645.00
$322.00
from
Le Box Blanc
BUY
DETAILS
M&S Collection
Patchwork Print Half Sleeve Midi Dress
$80.00
from
Marks & Spencer London
BUY
DETAILS
Missoni
Zigzag Print Wool One-shoulder Dress
$1260.00
from
Stylebop
BUY
More from Merlette
DETAILS
Merlette
Chelsea Dress
$340.00
from
Merlette
BUY
DETAILS
Merlette
Paradis Dress
$420.00
from
Merlette
BUY
DETAILS
Merlette
Paradis Dress
$420.00
from
Merlette
BUY
DETAILS
Merlette
Majorelle Blouse
$380.00
from
Merlette
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted