Paradigm Trends

Paradigm Trends Prism Tray

$40.86

Buy Now Review It

Store jewelry, makeup, and other personal items in style with the Paradigm Trends Prism Tray. This glass prism tray features brass trim and has a geometric design to draw attention wherever you place it. It can be used as a decorative stand alone piece or as a storage solution atop a dresser or side table. Choose from the available finishes. (DESM033-1)