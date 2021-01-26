Parachute

Parachute Full Mattress

$1799.00

Thoughtfully designed and masterfully crafted to be supportive and comfortable, the Parachute mattress provides the foundation for a great night's sleep. Completely reimaging the coil mattress concept, the Parachute mattress creates ergonomic comfort zones. A firm middle provides support for the back, while softer regions at the head and foot of the mattress help to relieve pressure and align the spine. Constructed with pure New Zealand wool, organic cotton and pocketed steel coils hand-tufted together, the made-to-order mattress promises a superior sleeping experience.