These black Parachute shorts from PSWL are crafted from a hammered technical fabric for sporty-retro feel. Theyre cut with a mid-rise elasticated waist fitted with a colourful hiking-inspired drawcord with adjustable bungee-cord cuffs. Wear them with camp-counsellor sandals for a directional finish." itemprop="description"/>These black Parachute shorts from PSWL are crafted from a hammered technical fabric for sporty-retro feel. Theyre cut with a mid-rise elasticated waist fitted with a colourful hiking-inspired drawcord with adjustable bungee-cord cuffs. Wear them with camp-counsellor sandals for a directional finish."/>These black Parachute shorts from PSWL are crafted from a hammered technical fabric for sporty-retro feel. Theyre cut with a mid-rise elasticated waist fitted with a colourful hiking-inspired drawcord with adjustable bungee-cord cuffs. Wear them with camp-counsellor sandals for a directional finish."/>
Search
Products fromShopClothingShorts
Proenza Schouler PSWL

Parachute Drawstring-waist Shorts

$218.00
At MatchesFashion.com
These black Parachute shorts from PSWL are crafted from a hammered technical fabric for sporty-retro feel. Theyre cut with a mid-rise elasticated waist fitted with a colourful hiking-inspired drawcord with adjustable bungee-cord cuffs. Wear them with camp-counsellor sandals for a directional finish.
Featured in 1 story
If You Hate Shorts, Try These
by Eliza Huber