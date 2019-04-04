These black Parachute shorts from PSWL are crafted from a hammered technical fabric for sporty-retro feel. Theyre cut with a mid-rise elasticated waist fitted with a colourful hiking-inspired drawcord with adjustable bungee-cord cuffs. Wear them with camp-counsellor sandals for a directional finish." itemprop="description"/>These black Parachute shorts from PSWL are crafted from a hammered technical fabric for sporty-retro feel. Theyre cut with a mid-rise elasticated waist fitted with a colourful hiking-inspired drawcord with adjustable bungee-cord cuffs. Wear them with camp-counsellor sandals for a directional finish."/>These black Parachute shorts from PSWL are crafted from a hammered technical fabric for sporty-retro feel. Theyre cut with a mid-rise elasticated waist fitted with a colourful hiking-inspired drawcord with adjustable bungee-cord cuffs. Wear them with camp-counsellor sandals for a directional finish."/>
These black Parachute shorts from PSWL are crafted from a hammered technical fabric for sporty-retro feel. Theyre cut with a mid-rise elasticated waist fitted with a colourful hiking-inspired drawcord with adjustable bungee-cord cuffs. Wear them with camp-counsellor sandals for a directional finish.