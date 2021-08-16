Papier

Papier Sand Dunes Notebook

Try as I might, I am incapable of remembering to do things unless I write them down on actual paper (whether with a pen or pencil or, like, Sharpie doesn't matter). And because I, unfortunately, have lots of things I need to remember, I have an assortment of notebooks floating around my life — in various rooms of my apartment, in tote bags and purses, etc. Lately, though, I've been pretty dedicated to my notebook from Papier, where I do everything from jot down whatever strange idea pops into my head at the moment to play around with watercolors when I'm feeling stressed out (often). My personal Papier notebook is actually pale pink, and adorned with mushrooms, but I'm running out of pages and now seriously considering buying this beautiful, sunset-hued option and carrying it with me everywhere I go, filling up its pages along the way. — Kristin Iversen, Director of Lifestyle, Wellbeing, & Social Issues