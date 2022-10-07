Kindle

Paperwhite Essentials Bundle

$189.97 $117.97

Buy Now Review It

Kindle Paperwhite – Now with a 6.8” display and thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns. Purpose-built for reading – With a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight. More books in more places – Store thousands of titles, then take them all with you. A single charge via USB-C last weeks, not hours. Easy on the eyes – Now with adjustable warm light to shift screen shade from white to amber. Waterproof reading – Built to withstand accidental immersion in water, so you’re good from the beach to the bath. Find new stories – With Kindle Unlimited, get unlimited access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more. Go hands free – Pair with an Audible subscription and Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.