Search
Products fromShopClothingSkirts
Pixie Market

Paperbag Waist Denim Skirt

$96.00
At Pixie Market
Cute stretchy high waist wrap style denim mini skirt with side buckle straps and fold down waist . Brand New Revival Cotton denim with stretch Size small waist 26" Size medium 28" Length 19"
Featured in 1 story
Gigi Hadid's Birthday Party Was All About Denim
by Eliza Huber