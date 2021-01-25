Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Madewell
Paperbag Tapered Pants In Glen Plaid
$98.00
$19.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Madewell
Comfy and classic, these glen plaid tapered pants have an elastic paperbag waist.
Need a few alternatives?
Sweaty Betty
Astro Softshell Ski Pants
C$496.00
C$347.00
from
Sweaty Betty
BUY
Madewell
Vegan Leather Pull-on Paperbag Pants
$138.00
$29.97
from
Madewell
BUY
Madewell
Plaid Flannel Track Trouser
$98.00
$29.97
from
Madewell
BUY
Zara
Coated Slim Pants
£25.99
£12.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Madewell
Madewell
Buffalo Check Cape Scarf
$55.00
$42.99
from
Madewell
BUY
Madewell
Bandana Scarf
$35.00
$9.97
from
Madewell
BUY
Madewell
Stovepipe Fatigue Pants: Tencel™ Lyocell Edition
$88.00
$24.97
from
Madewell
BUY
Madewell
The Carina Boot In Snake Embossed Leather
$198.00
$49.97
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Pants
Sweaty Betty
Astro Softshell Ski Pants
C$496.00
C$347.00
from
Sweaty Betty
BUY
Madewell
Vegan Leather Pull-on Paperbag Pants
$138.00
$29.97
from
Madewell
BUY
Madewell
Plaid Flannel Track Trouser
$98.00
$29.97
from
Madewell
BUY
Zara
Coated Slim Pants
£25.99
£12.99
from
Zara
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted