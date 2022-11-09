brightlightEU

Paper Lantern Lamp Nordic Style Simple Minimalistic Lampshade

$56.09 $47.68

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Be amazed by our unique paper lantern lamp, made in Nordic simple and minimalistic style! The lampshade will create a relaxing and pleasant atmosphere anywhere you put it. Timeless lampshade design fits into any interior space, modern or classy. ✅ Minimalistic Design ✅ Easy to Transport and Assemble ✅ Soft and Warm Light ✅ Low Energy Consumption ✅ Suitable for Any Indoor Place Simple lantern, made of thin aluminum and paper will transform any room into a relaxation chamber. The lamp is controlled by an on/off switch on the wire and includes a bulb, power supply and cable. Just plug it in and enjoy! Our patented sustainable LEDs will save you money on your energy bill. ✔️ Product Type: Table Lamp ✔️ Color: White ✔️ Light Color: Warm White ✔️ Lamp Height: 39cm/15” or 25cm/9.84” ✔️ Lamp Diameter: 22cm/8.6” or 25cm/9.8” ✔️ Product Material: Paper, Aluminum ✔️ Power Source: Power Plug ✔️ Bulb Type: E14 (included) ✔️ Control: On/Off Switch ✔️ Voltage: 90-260V This product is packed into a strong cardboard box with a thick layer of Styrofoam to protect goods from any damage. The products are sent with post services. If you are not satisfied for any reason or have any questions, please "Contact Seller" directly. We aim to provide the best services and promise to reply to your messages within 24 hours.