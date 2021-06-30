BerginandBath

Paper Flower Kit – Cosmos – Hand Make Your Own Crepe Paper Flowers With This Kit

$28.93

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Make a delicate bunch of six cosmos flowers, using heavy Italian crépe paper, to bring summer colour into your home all year round. This is an ideal project for anyone who adores flowers. There’s something about sculpting a lifelike flower that really allows you to appreciate its beauty, which is rewarding in itself, but this craft is also great for calming frayed nerves and losing yourself in creativity. Once you’ve felt the bliss of creating something so stunning with your own hands, you may never buy fresh ones again! This kit contains floristry wire, specialist tape, crepe paper, a template and step-by-step instructions. You will also need scissors, a ruler and a hot glue gun. Please note that Bergin & Bath is UK based and therefore import tax may be added when ordering from abroad. Rate this description Did you find the above description useful? Let Etsy know.