Essentials

Paper Clip Link Chain Necklace

$40.00 $20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Make a great outfit fabulous, by adding this chic and shining paperclip link chain necklace from Essentials. Available in fine silver-plate or gold-plate Approx. length: 18" Lobster clasp closure Sign up for Macy's WorryNoMore® Jewelry & Watch Protection program within 30 days of purchase. Before delivery, call Customer Service 1-800-289-6229 to sign up. After delivery, visit a Macy's store with your dated receipt and jewelry purchase to sign up. Photo may have been enlarged and/or enhanced. This item cannot be shipped to Alaska, American Samoa, Guam, Hawaii, Marshall Islands, the Pacific Islands, Palau, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, P.O. boxes, or APOs Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 10919108