Papaya & Vitamin C Brighter Days Ahead Moisturizer

When life gives you lemons, use them to get brighter, juicy skin! This moisturizer, with a blend of Papaya, Vitamin C and Yuzu Lemon, delivers lightweight hydration to banish dullness and keep skin moisturized. Take on the day with a fresh-faced glow as an iridescent sparkle brings out skin's natural luminosity.