Glow Recipe

Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm

$51.00

At Mecca

Find your skincare staples by taking our Skincare quiz. For AU: click here For NZ: click here The MECCA view: Gently slough away dead skin and expertly remove makeup, dirt and oil with this glow-inducing, creamy cleansing balm that softens the skin while delivering on hydration. The recipe pulls together exfoliating and calming papaya, acne-combating tea tree, antioxidant-rich blueberry extract, brightening niacinamide, soothing apricot kernel oil and hydrating camellia seed oil for the ultimate multitasking and reliable clean. Key ingredients: Papaya enzymes: to gently smooth, resurface and soothe skin. Papaya seed oil: rich in fatty acids, Vitamin C, and enzymes to help keep skin hydrated. Blueberry extract: packed with antioxidants to protect skin against environmental stressors. Made without: Animal products, parabens, polyethylene glycol (PEG), formaldehyde, mineral oil, triethanolamine (TEA), sulfates, fragrance, phthalate and triclosan. Pair it with: Glow Recipe Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer MECCA MAX CLEAN SWEEP Gentle Exfoliating & Brightening Toner From the shop floor: “My absolute favourite when it comes to double cleansing! It takes off makeup, sunscreen, dirt, and oil so easily and smoothly. Literally melts in your skin and is great to take off waterproof makeup as well. It is an enzyme cleanser as well so as a sensitive skin person myself, I truly enjoy its gentle exfoliation, as well as getting Glow Recipe's famous hydration effect.” – Blue, MECCA Myer Melbourne