Glow Recipe

Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm

$48.00

The MECCA view: Gently slough away dead skin and expertly remove makeup, dirt and oil with this glow-inducing, creamy cleansing balm that softens the skin while delivering on hydration. The recipe pulls together exfoliating and calming papaya, acne-combating tea tree, antioxidant-rich blueberry extract, brightening niacinamide, soothing apricot kernel oil and hydrating camellia seed oil for the ultimate multitasking and reliable clean. Key ingredients: Papaya enzymes: to gently smooth, resurface and soothe skin. Papaya seed oil: rich in fatty acids, Vitamin C, and enzymes to help keep skin hydrated. Blueberry extract: packed with antioxidants to protect skin against environmental stressors. Made without: Animal products, parabens, polyethylene glycol (PEG), formaldehyde, mineral oil, triethanolamine (TEA), sulfates, fragrance, phthalate and triclosan.