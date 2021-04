Urban Outfitters

Papaya Bath Mat

$39.00

Bring fruity-fun color to your bathroom with this colorful, papaya-shaped bath mat. Made from a super-soft terry loop with a non-slip backing. Content + Care - 100% cotton - Spot clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 20"l x 30"w