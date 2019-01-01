Description
The Releaf Patch is a logical extension of P&B’s commitment to pain relief via the power of trans-dermal cannabis delivery. This product showcases a slow-release formula that is activated with over 30 mg of cannabinoids per patch. This comes in a variety of THC: CBD ratios that will fit the pain need of any user.
Formulations available:
3:1 CBD:THC (High CBD)
1:3 CBD:THC (High THC)
1:1 CBD:THC
CBD
Discreet, no-mess solution. Infused with premium, whole-plant cannabis flower resin. Slow-release formula, 12 hours of soothing comfort.
How to Use
Releaf Patches provide 12 hours of constant relief by delivering the power of cannabis transdermally. Its slow-release formula, activated with more than 30 mg of cannabinoids per patch, comes in a variety of THC:CBD ratios. Higher THC ratios are good for acute aches and pains such as cramps, back pain and migaines, as well as anxiety and stress. Higher CBD ratios are ideal for chronic pain, inflammation, and whole body wellness.
Directions: Apply to a clean, dry, flat area. Open the sachet, remove the liner, and place patch on the skin, sticky side down.