Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Zara
Pants With Contrasting Cuffs
$69.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
High waisted linen blend pants. Front side pockets and back flap patch pockets. Contrasting fabric cuffs. Front zipper and button closure.
Featured in 1 story
If You're Sick Of Summer Pastels, Try This
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Zara
Culottes
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Palazzo Pants
$49.90
$29.99
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Paper Bag Trousers With Front Tied Detail
$39.90
$29.99
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21+
Paperbag-waist Wide-leg Pants
$27.90
from
Forever 21
BUY
More from Zara
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Faux Leather Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Seamed Mini Dress
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Zw Premium Slim Boyfriend Jeans In Laguna Blue
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Pants
DETAILS
FP Beach
Sundance Set
$128.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Stelen
Drawcord Pant
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted