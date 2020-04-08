Frisco

Pantry Pack Planet Friendly Dog Poop Bag, 300 Count

$14.22 $7.56

Buy Now Review It

At Chewy

When it’s time for your pup to take care of business, be prepared with Frisco Pantry Pack Planet-Friendly Poop Bags. These durable, leakproof bags are made with EPI technology, which means that they’re designed to break down faster than regular bags for a more eco-friendly way to dispose of dog waste. Frisco’s Planet-Friendly Poop Bags packaging is made with at least 50% recycled materials, for an all-around more environmentally friendly poop bag option. This pantry pack is perfect for any home—you can tear off one bag at a time, making them easy to grab on your way out the door. The roll contains 300 bags that are available in a cucumber melon scent or unscented for sensitive noses. Frisco Planet-Friendly Poop Bags make it easy to contain the mess so that you can clean up after your pet confidently.