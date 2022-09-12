nuLOOM

Pantone Colorful Stripes Kids Area Rug

100% Polyester, made in China Hand tufted construction ensures this rug is durable and built to last Designed with resilience against everyday wear-and-tear, this synthetic rug is kid and pet friendly and easy to clean We recommend pairing with a nuLOOM non-slip rug pad Easy to clean and maintain ; we recommend vacuuming regularly and spot treating any mild stains with carpet cleaner At nuLOOM, we believe that floor coverings and art should not be mutually exclusive. Founded with a desire to break the rules of what is expected from an area rug, nuLOOM was created to fill the void between brilliant design and affordability.