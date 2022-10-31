Cartier

Panthère De Cartier Ring

$5200.00

At Cartier

Panthère de Cartier ring REF.: B4230100 Product Description Panthère de Cartier ring, yellow gold 750/1000, onyx, set with 2 tsavorite garnets. Width of the pattern: 7.31 mm (for size 52). Please note that the carat weight, number of stones and product dimensions will vary depending on the size of the creation ordered. Please contact us for more information. About the Collection The Cartier panther first leapt into the Maison's aesthetic in 1914. Whilst Louis Cartier was the first to tame the legendary creature, his associate Jeanne Toussaint went on to make magnificent use of the now-iconic feline motif. Since then, the panther, by turns predatory, playful or languid, has revealed different facets of its wild personality from collection to collection.