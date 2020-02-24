Pantene

Pantene Sulfate Free Never Stray No Crunch Hair Spray With Bamboo & Silk For Shiny Hair – 5.6 Oz

$6.99

Lock in your look with Pantene Never Stray No Crunch Hair Spray. This lightweight hair spray leaves your hair feeling weightless and looking shiny. Get a brushable hold you can glide your fingers through when you style your luscious locks with real bamboo, silk, and Pro-Vitamin B5. Designed be alcohol free, paraben free and sulfate free, so you can cheat your way to great style and another #greathairday.