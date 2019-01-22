Skip navigation!
Keep your style going strong, even on the second day, with Pantene Pro-V Dry Shampoo. Brought to you by the gold standard in styling, this exclusive Pro-V formula absorbs oil and instantly refreshes hair without washing. It helps renew your style by cleansing and removing oil for a fresh, clean look. For best results, spray at scalp or wherever refreshment is needed. Made in United States Shake Spray Rub in Brush Shake vigorously before use and in between sprays. Part and lift sections of dry hair. Spray at scalp or wherever refreshment is needed most. Massage thoroughly with fingertips. If excess powder appears, easily remove with the swipe of a brush. Style as usual. ©Procter & Gamble
Featured in 1 story
Cheap Drugstore Beauty Products Taylor Hill Buys
by
Megan Decker
