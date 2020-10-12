Pantene

Nutrient Blends Damage Repair Shampoo & Conditioner + Rescue Shot Treatment

$21.92 $17.54

Sulfate-free shampoo that strengthens to protect for healthy, resilient hair Sulfate-free conditioner that protects from damage and frizz Dry hair moisturizing treatment noticeably repairs extreme damage in 1 use Color-safe formula that’s safe for chemically treated hair Shampoo and conditioner for damaged, overworked hair made with 0% sulfates, parabens, mineral oil or dyes Pantene nutrient blends fortifying damage repair with castor oil Shampoo and conditioner plus intense Rescue Shots help intensely strengthen for resilient hair. This set is great for damaged hair that needs extra support. Enjoy the uplifting fragrance of the nutrient-infused sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner with a blend of Pro Vitamin B5, antioxidants and Castor Oil. Plus, the fortifying Shampoo and conditioner are free of sulfates, parabens, mineral oil and dyes. Pantene fortifying damage repair with castor oil sulfate-free shampoo (9.6 Oz) This shampoo for damaged hair Strengthens to protect for healthy, resilient hair. Pantene fortifying damage repair with castor oil sulfate-free conditioner (8.0 Oz) our formula delivers lasting frizz control and strengthens to protect from damage. Pantene Intense Rescue Shots hair ampoule treatment mask (0.5 Oz) discover the nourishing power of our intensive and most concentrated Pantene Pro-V formula. Intense Rescue Shots help to deeply repair signs of hair damage, transforming even the most damaged and dry hair into Pantene hair: visibly healthier, shinier and stronger. Strength against damage vs. Non-conditioning shampoo