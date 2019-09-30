Pantene

Intense Rescue Shot Hair Ampoules

$4.97

Buy Now Review It

Wondering how to fix damaged hair? Now you can rescue your damaged hair with intensive repair. We know you know you damage your hair with all the heating, primping, straightening and styling you do. And we're here to tell you: play away. With Pantene Intense Rescue Shots Hair Ampoules, you can feel free to do what you want with your hair, knowing we can help rescue hair from any damage. Our most concentrated formula helps repair and restore damaged hair, even after damage caused by styling, heat damage and chemical treatment. That means #moregreathairdays. So go ahead and play with your hair, because we've got your back.