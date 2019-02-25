Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Pantene
Pantene Pro-v Nutrient Boost Heat Primer Thermal Heat Protection Pre-styling Spray
$4.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Pantene Pro-V Nutrient Boost Heat Primer Thermal Heat Protection Pre-Styling Spray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Aveda
Dry Remedy Daily Moisturizing Oil
$27.00
from
Aveda
BUY
DETAILS
Curly Hair Solutions
Curly Hair Solutions™ Curl Keeper
$10.00
from
Birchbox
BUY
DETAILS
Kinky-Curly
Sea, Sand & Sun Replenishing Masque
$12.00
from
Kinky Curly
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
SheaMoisture®
Peace Rose Hair Mask
$2.49
from
Target
BUY
More from Pantene
DETAILS
Pantene
Pro-v Intense Rescue Shots For Intensive Repair
C$7.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Pantene
Intense Rescue Shots Hair Ampoules
$4.99
from
walgreens.com
BUY
DETAILS
Pantene
Thermal Heat Protector Infused With Argan Oil
$9.94
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Pantene
Pro-v Blends, Soothing Rose Water Shampoo
$9.49
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Hair Care
DETAILS
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
from
Superdrug
BUY
DETAILS
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Virtue
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted