Pantene Pro-v Gold Series Thermal Heat Protector Infused With Argan Oil
Don't let the heat get you down! Pantene Pro-V Gold Series Thermal Heat Protector helps protect hair from thermal styling and frizz while conditioning for strong, healthy hair, so you don't have to make that sacrifice. Our Thermal Heat Protector, infused with Argan Oil, helps prevent heat tool related damage before it occurs, making hair resilient against breakage for smooth, beautiful style. This formula is also sulfate-free, paraben-free, dye-free and silicone-free, making it a healthy boost to your styling routine. strength against breakage