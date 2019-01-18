Experience the gold standard in moisture with Pantene Pro-V Gold Series Repairing Mask Treatment. Thoughtfully developed by Scientists and perfected by Stylists, every jar of our paraben-free, sulfate-free, and dye-free formula is infused with Argan oil. The mask penetrates deep into hair, helping to restore strength against damage and manageability for all hair types. Also try Pantene Pro-V Gold Series Moisture Boost Shampoo and Conditioner system from the Gold Series Collection, for optimal hair health.