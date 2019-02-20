Pantene

Pantene Pro-v Curl Mousse To Tame Frizz For Soft And Touchable Curls

$4.99

Does your hairstyle sometimes fall a little flat? Pantene Pro-V Curl Mousse supports curly hair's structure to boost curls and guard against frizz. Our nutrient-infused formula provides hold without being stiff or sticky, and it resists humidity to prevent frizz and fly-aways. This lightweight foam mousse helps provide soft, defined curls that are manageable even in high humidity. So go ahead: style your way to #greathairday.