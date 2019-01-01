Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty Innovator Awards
Pantene
Pantene Pro-v Blends Charcoal Shampoo, 17.9 Fluid Ounce
$11.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Your scalp deserves better than harsh clarifying cleansers. Use this purifying wash instead — charcoal powder does all the work to nix buildup without turning hair into hay.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
IKG
Sunday Funday Texture Foam
$29.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
M&J Trimming
2 7/8" (72mm) Velvet Ribbon
$5.98
from
M&J Trimming
BUY
DETAILS
Cantu
Cantu Coconut Curling Cream
$5.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Oribe
Shampoo For Beautiful Color
$44.00
from
Oribe
BUY
More from Pantene
DETAILS
Pantene
Pro-v Intense Rescue Shots For Intensive Repair
C$7.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Pantene
Intense Rescue Shots Hair Ampoules
$4.99
from
walgreens.com
BUY
DETAILS
Pantene
Thermal Heat Protector Infused With Argan Oil
$9.94
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Pantene
Pro-v Blends, Soothing Rose Water Shampoo
$9.49
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Hair Care
DETAILS
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
from
Superdrug
BUY
DETAILS
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Virtue
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted