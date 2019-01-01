Pantene

Pantene Pro-v Blends Charcoal Shampoo

$9.99

At Target

Get the power of a reenergizing cleanse and a dramatic detox in one! Pantene Pro-V Blends Charcoal Shampoo helps refresh and revitalize strands for a clean that lasts. Our Pro-V nutrient-infused blend with activated charcoal cleanses deep to remove buildup of hair and scalp impurities to leave hair refreshed and renewed. The formula features notes of mint leaves, water lily and amber so your daily detox can be a moment of delight. Charcoal naturally detoxifies, reenergizes, renews and restores hair by removing impurities for a longer-lasting clean and natural volume. Experience the difference of this nutrient-infused shampoo with a Pro-V blend of vitamin B5 and antioxidants. The purifying root wash with activated charcoal cleanses hair and scalp to help remove dirt and impurities, leaving hair looking refreshed and renewed.