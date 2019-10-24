Pantene

Pantene Gold Series Leave-on Detangling Milk – 7.6 Fl Oz

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Experience the gold standard in moisture with Pantene Pro-V Gold Series Leave-On Detangling Milk Treatment. Thoughtfully developed by Scientists and perfected by Stylists, every bottle of our sulfate-free, dye-free formula is infused with Argan Oil. It preps hair for styling by detangling and softening curl, smoothing the cuticle for easier combing. Also try Pantene Pro-V Gold Series Moisture Boost Shampoo and Conditioner from the Gold Series Collection, for optimal hair health.