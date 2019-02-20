Pantene

Pantene Airspray Hairspray

$4.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Pantene Pro-V Airspray Hair Spray is a lightweight alcohol-free spray that provides a strong but smooth finish for your style. Brought to you by the gold standard in styling, this Level 3 formula holds strong and leaves hair feeling moisturized and silky soft for healthy style with body and bounce. Better yet, the formula contains no ethanol, making it a truly healthier hair spray. For best results, use with your favorite Pantene shampoo and conditioner. Features and Benefits* Strong Hold Hair Spray from the Pro-V Style Series, the gold standard in styling* Alcohol free formula contains no ethanol for a truly healthier hair spray* Strong but brushable formula locks in volume for a smooth finish* Level 3 Hold leaves hair moisturized and silky soft for healthy body and bounce* Use with your favorite Pantene Pro-V shampoo and conditioner* One 7 oz spray bottle