Search
Products fromShopClothingPants
Oak + Fort

Pant H378

$108.00
At Oak + Fort
These high-waisted trousers have a pleat detail at the front and large back pockets that give this pair a cool retro vibe. Cut for a wide-leg fit, these trousers look particularly cool with a cropped sweater.
Featured in 1 story
How To Layer Sweaters For Extra Warmth & Style
by Annie Georgia Gre...