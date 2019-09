Pansy

Comfy dreamy ethical undies. Pansy makes all their underwear in California using 100% organic cotton. No padding, no underwire. Just cotton & elastic. The new full cup bra. The fabric is 90% organic cotton and 10% spandex from recycled PET. The cup is a little higher cut and stretches to fit larger cup sizes. The straps are 3/4 inch natural elastic.