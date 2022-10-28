Panoxyl

Panoxyl Maximum Strength Antimicrobial Acne Foaming Wash For Face, Chest And Back With 10% Benzoyl Peroxide – 5.5oz

Clear, treat and prevent even the worst breakouts with PanOxyl 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Maximum Strength Acne Foaming Wash. This cleanser for acne-prone skin can be used on both the face and body. PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash contains the highest concentration of benzoyl peroxide available without a prescription. This powerful daily cleanser starts working quickly to clear inflammatory acne and kills over 99% of acne-causing bacteria in 15 seconds.* Acne treatments can be harsh and drying to skin, so PanOxyl’s benzoyl peroxide washes contain moisturizers to combat dryness. Complicated skincare routines? No thanks. PanOxyl Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Foaming Wash clears and treats existing breakouts and helps prevent new zits from forming in one step. Acne is caused by three things clogging pores: dead skin cells, excess oils and acne-causing bacteria. This powerful, anti-bacterial cleansing wash breaks the acne cycle by unclogging pores and killing acne-causing bacteria. When used daily, this wash helps to prevent new pimples from forming. PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash can be used to treat acne on the face, chest and back. Use in the shower or at the sink, in the morning to get ready for the day or at night before bed. To use, wet the area to be cleansed. Apply acne wash and gently massage the area for 1-2 minutes. Use at the sink or in the shower and rinse thoroughly after application for best results. Pat dry. PanOxyl 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Foaming Wash is pH balanced, paraben free, phthalate free, and contains no added fragrances. It works great for acne-prone and oily skin. Dermatologists recommend PanOxyl benzoyl peroxide acne washes because of their proven results over the last 45 years. To help maintain a clear complexion and help eliminate active blemishes, pair with PanOxyl PM Overnight Spot Patches. Always wear sunscreen when using a benzoyl peroxide acne treatment. For oily skin, apply PanOxyl AM Oil Control Moisturizer for gentle, hydrating mineral sunscreen that mattifies. PanOxyl Reveal your best-looking skin with PanOxyl Acne Solutions. *Independent laboratory study, data on file.