Panoxyl

Acne Foaming Wash Benzoyl Peroxide 10%

$9.50

Buy Now Review It

Maximum strength formula contains 10% Benzoyl peroxide Highest over the counter Benzoyl peroxide wash available Maximum strength, antimicrobial foaming wash kills acne-causing bacteria on contact and lifts dirt from pores for a fresher, clearer you. Works to clean and unclog pores on face, chest and back Clears existing acne and helps prevent new blemishes from forming Panoxyl Maximum Strength acne foaming face Wash, contains 10% benzoyl peroxide. Maximum strength foaming wash. Effectively penetrates pores killing the bacteria that cause acne. Clears existing acne blemishes and prevents new blemishes from forming. The highest strength of benzoyl peroxide available without a prescription. Gently removes dirt and excess oil to cleanse and unclog pores. Makes it an excellent choice for the management of acne on the face, chest and back.