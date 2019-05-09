Touch In Sol

Pang Pang Sun Cutting Powder Spf30 Pa+++ 10g

Straight outta South Korea, Touch in Sol brings the innovative spirit of K-beauty to your bathroom shelf. The Pang Pang Sun Cutting Powder is a (frankly) genius method of sun-conscious skincare: an ultra-fine powder that balances oil and shine while providing SPF 30 UV protection along with soothing witch hazel and mulberry root extract. The clever applicator ensures it's a no-mess, carry-everywhere addition to your skincare portfolio.