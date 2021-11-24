Rocketbook

Panda Planner

$35.00 $24.50

THE LAST PLANNER YOU’LL EVER BUY - the Rocketbook Panda Planner is erasable and reusable so you never need to waste paper ever again. BECOME HAPPIER & MORE PRODUCTIVE - This official collaboration between Rocketbook and Panda Planner brings the Panda system that leverages scientific research to help you become the best version of you. DIGITAL APP & CLOUD INTEGRATION - Save digital versions of your planner pages to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android. FIVE SECTIONS, ENDLESS PRODUCTIVITY - The Goals section helps you plan quarterly/annual goals. The Monthly section has classic month-overview. The Weekly Section helps you reflect on the past week and optimize the next 7 days. The Daily section is where your day-to-day tasks will go. Finally the Notes section has dotted, lined and blank pages for whatever you need. ROCKETBOOK x PANDA PLANNER = AWESOME FOREVER. Includes 1 Rocketbook Panda Planner Executive Size (6" x 8.8") Notebook, 1 Pilot Frixion Pen, and 1 Microfiber Cloth. Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot FriXion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages - just wipe clean with a damp cloth to start over. The Rocketbook Panda Planner provides a classic pen and paper experience, yet is built for the digital age. Although it feels like a traditional planner, the Rocketbook is endlessly reusable and connected to all of your favorite cloud services. When you write using any pen from the Pilot Frixion line, your writing sticks to Rocketbook pages like regular paper. But add a drop of water and the notebook erases like magic. We designed the Rocketbook for those who want an endlessly reusable notebook to last for years, if not a lifetime. The Rocketbook has pages made with synthetic materials that provide an extremely smooth writing experience. Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android.