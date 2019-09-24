Pankcake Pillow

Pancake Pillow The Adjustable Layer Pillow. Custom Fit Your Perfect Pillow Height. Queen Size Luxury Pillow

Finally You Can Custom Fit Your Own Perfect Pillow Size!. Sleep Comfort is All About Pillow Height . We’ve all slept on pillows that caused us neck pain or discomfort because the pillow was too high or too low. For most people sleep preference and comfort is all about pillow height. That’s why we created the Pancake Pillow! The six layer adjustable height pillows that custom fit to your own perfect size. Six Super Soft Inner Pillow Layers . Each Pancake Pillow includes six ultra soft inner pillow layers that stack up like a fluffy stack of pancakes - choose your number to custom fit your perfect height pillow. Change your Mind? No Problem... Just add or subtract layers to change your pillow. Use the extra layers later if you change your pillow preference or to recharge your pillow! 5 - Star Luxury Premium Materials . 300 Thread Count - 100% Cotton Case for smooth luxury feel. Softest Down Alternative Hypo-Allergenic Puff Microfiber Fill. Pillow Case zippered on 3 sides for easy open access & adjustment of layers. The Best Choice When Buying Pillows for the Whole Family . Buying pillows for the whole family can be confusing as everyone has different sleep positions and pillow preferences. But you can’t go wrong with the Pancake Pillow - it’s adjustable height to perfectly fit everyone! We Strived to Create a Unique Pillow That Really Makes a Difference . And we wanted to make it ultra luxury with premium thread count cotton and the luxurious down feel soft fill pillow materials that people love. If you like thin pillows consider buying an extra zippered case to make a bonus pillow from your unused layers. Also see our Gravity Sleep Extra Large Sleeve Pillow Cases that fit the fully stuffed Pancake Pillow and all other big pillows.