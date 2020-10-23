Whiskware

Whip up smooth batters with minimal cleanup thanks to the Whiskware Batter Mixer. The Whiskware batter mixer uses a patented mixing system to deliver smooth batters in seconds. Simply add your ingredients, drop in the BlenderBall, and shake. No separate mixing bowl, no messy spoons, and no batter-coated countertops. The surgical-grade, stainless steel ball whips around inside the bottle as you shake to quickly blend the ingredients. No batteries, no cord, no hassle. When you're finished cooking, the batter mixer cleans up in less than 30 seconds. Simply add soap and warm water, shake, and rinse. All parts are also top-rack dishwasher safe. The Whiskware batter mixer's silicone tip provides perfect control, and won't melt if touched to the pan or griddle. The batter mixer features a wide opening for adding ingredients, and the base doubles as a stand to keep it stable. Many batters expand when mixed, creating pressure inside the bottle. The Whiskware batter mixer features a unique pressure-release cap designed to let air escape as its removed, without spraying batter. The Whiskware batter mixer makes it easy to draw shapes, patterns, and much more thanks to the easy-pour spout. Draw straight from your imagination or use the free Whiskware Recipe app to get step-by-step instructions for fun, creative designs (available for iOS and Android)