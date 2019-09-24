Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Panasonic
Panasonic Water Flosser, Oral Irrigator With Ultrasonic Waterjet Technology For Dental Care, Ew1611w
$99.99
$63.19
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Featured in 1 story
Best Of Amazon's Black Friday Beauty Deals
by
Megan Decker
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Waterpik
Waterpik Ada Accepted Wp-662 Aquarius Water Flosser
$79.98
$59.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Firstline Evolve
Silky Wrap Scarf Set
$7.59
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Anjou
Anjou 1 Inch Curling Iron With Tourmaline Ceramic Coating
$45.99
$21.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Elemis
Body Detox Skin Brush
$45.00
from
DermStore
BUY
More from Panasonic
DETAILS
Panasonic
Panasonic Eh-na65-k895 Smooth & Shiny Hair Dryer
£109.99
from
BEAUTY KIT
BUY
DETAILS
Panasonic
Panasonic Nanoe Compact Hairdryer Na27
$66.98
$64.98
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Panasonic
Bluetooth Headphones
$99.99
$89.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Panasonic
Panasonic Dental Water Flosser And Oral Irrigator
$99.99
$63.19
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Tools
DETAILS
T3
Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set
$300.00
$249.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
VO5
Dry & Shine 2100w Hairdryer
£24.99
from
Very
BUY
DETAILS
Lei Care
Authentic Pink Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tool Set
$14.98
$11.88
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Real Techniques
Miracle Complexion Sponge Set
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Beauty
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Shopping
Everything You Need To Know About Bluemercury's Brand New Lo...
Whether it's a punch card at your local coffee shop, or a preferred airline that you stick to in order to rack up mileage, one thing is for sure: When it
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted