Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Panasonic
Panasonic Television
$753.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Staples
This television is perfect for digital signage applications Display diagonal size is 54.6" Input signal ports: HDMI, VGA
Need a few alternatives?
John Lewis
House Ultrasonic Diffuser
£50.00
from
John Lewis
BUY
AirExpect
Airexpect Makeup Mirror
$34.99
from
Amazon
BUY
FLÎKR Fire
Rubbing Alcohol Tabletop Fire Pit
$95.00
from
The Grommet
BUY
Nintendo
Switch Lite - Turquoise
$199.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Panasonic
Panasonic
Panasonic Drill And Driver Kit
$146.76
from
Amazon
BUY
Panasonic
Es-ed93 Wet & Dry 6 In 1 Epilator
£54.99
from
Shavers.co.uk
BUY
Panasonic
Es-ed90-p Wet/dry Epilator And Shaver
$79.67
from
Amazon
BUY
Panasonic
Nano Facial Steamer
$99.99
$69.99
from
Best Buy
BUY
More from Tech & Gadgets
John Lewis
House Ultrasonic Diffuser
£50.00
from
John Lewis
BUY
AirExpect
Airexpect Makeup Mirror
$34.99
from
Amazon
BUY
FLÎKR Fire
Rubbing Alcohol Tabletop Fire Pit
$95.00
from
The Grommet
BUY
Nintendo
Switch Lite - Turquoise
$199.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted