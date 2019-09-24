Panasonic

Panasonic Dental Water Flosser And Oral Irrigator Ew1611w

$99.99 $63.19

Easily maintain lasting oral health and help prevent gum disease with the power and efficiency of the Panasonic Dental Water Flosser and Oral Irrigator EW1611W with Ultrasonic Waterjet Technology. This advanced, easy-to-use oral irrigator uses ultrasonic waterjets to reach deep between teeth and into the periodontal pockets to remove food debris. The sure-grip ultrasonic waterjet nozzle is designed to accelerate water flow to generate thousands of micro-bubbles that burst instantly on contact with teeth and gums to help break up plaque and rinse out even the tiniest food particles. Ten different pressure settings ensure the right level of water pressure for individual sensitivities, making it excellent for cleaning around braces, bridges or implants. Lower settings provide comfortable pressure to gently clean the most tender teeth and gums, while higher, more full-pressure settings are ideal for normal sensitivities and removing entrenched debris. The water flosser nozzle handle and storage port on the oral irrigator base are conveniently magnetized for neat, simple storage when not in use. The dental flosser’s coiled water hose extends for easy use and retracts smoothly into the water flosser base when cleansing is done. While stored, the bottom of the oral irrigator’s handle is elevated to remain clean. The large-capacity, easy-fill 20-ounce detachable water reservoir holds more than enough water for complete food debris removal, providing approximately 115 seconds of water flossing power. And to maintain clog-free operation, the dental flosser water reservoir is dishwasher safe*. The contemporary design of this oral irrigator fits neatly on bathroom vanities and can be easily wiped and dried with a clean, soft cloth. Convenient dual AC power cord notches in the base let you extend the cord from either the right or left. *Reservoir only. No other parts of the water flosser are dishwasher safe.