We have a history of crafting luxurious travel pieces for those characters who are always on the go, and this passport cover is no exception. All about functionality without sacrificing style, our updated Panama passport cover features a wallet section for your cards to be carried alongside your passport and a press closure to keep everything safe and secure. Crafted in crossgrain leather in an array of vibrant or classic colours, it makes for a special gift for your loved one, or the perfect addition to your travel repertoire. Our Panama leather has become a Smythson icon, borrowing its telltale crossgrain texture from our famous Panama diary, designed by Frank Smythson in 1908. Lightweight, flexible and hard-wearing, just like its namesake, this calf leather beautifully combines form and function.