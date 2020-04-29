Smythson

Our Panama Glasses Case offers an exquisite home for your glasses. Crafted from the Panama Collection's iconic crossgrain leather, this stylish leather glasses case can be personalised to make it all yours. Coordinate with other accessories within the Panama collection and bring functional luxury to your every day. Nile Blue glasses case in crossgrain calf leather Light grey suede interior Made in Italy Dimensions: W8 x H16cm / W3 x H6" Need help? Contact us