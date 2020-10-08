Panache

Underwired Sports Bra

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

48% Polyamide/38% Polyester/14% Elastane Imported Hook and Eye closure Hand Wash Only AMAZING COMFORT: Our sports bra is designed to fit like a normal bra, not like other sports bras that just compress your breasts. We also designed ours with ventilating mesh panels on the shoulders and bust as well as cushioned shoulder straps MAXIMIZE SUPPORT: The 5021 sports bra individually encapsulates each breast - lifting, shaping and supporting them from all sides. The adjustable back converts this into a racerback bra, which is great for running MINIMIZE BOUNCE: By encapsulating the breasts rather than simply strapping them down, Panache sport comfortably reduces ‘bounce’ by an amazing 83%, whilst fitting and feeling like a normal bra. Reducing the bounce helps maintain shape and perk The ultimate sports bra especially designed for the full busted women combines comfort, maximum support and reduces bounce by 83 percent. Wide padded straps disperse pressure on the shoulders for extra comfort. Smooth inner molded cups reduce friction and improve comfort. Underwire are wrapped in silicone and sewn between fabric layers for comfortable support. Firm underband anchors the bra to the body. Lightweight microfiber fabric wicks moisture away from the skin and breathable mesh panels keep skin cool. Rather than compressing your breasts against your rib cage like most sports bras, panache sports bra individually encapsulates each one-lifting, shaping and supporting from all sides.